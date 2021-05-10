Times Square shooting suspect identified: sources

The NYPD released a photo of the man suspected in the Times Square shooting on May 8, 2021. (Credit: NYPD)

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan — The man suspected of shooting three innocent bystanders, including a 4-year-old girl, in Times Square was identified by law enforcement sources Monday as Farrakhan Muhammad.

Police sources had identified him as a man in his 30s with a history of illegal vending in the Times Square area. The alleged shooter may have been targeting his brother, who police spoke to on Sunday.

The victims were shot just before 5 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue. The girl was purchasing toys with her family when she was shot in the leg, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said.

A Rhode Island woman, in town to see the Statue of Liberty, was shot in the leg; she told PIX11 the bullet may be lodged in her leg for the rest of her life.

“I felt it in my leg, but there were more shots and my main concern was to get my daughter to safety,” she said. “I didn’t tell anyone at the moment, I just held my hand where the hole was and left my hand there.”

A New Jersey women was shot in the foot.

Shea said none of the victims knew each other.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782.)