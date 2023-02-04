An Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line remains in a state of emergency after a train derailment fire Friday night.

The derailment happened a little before 9 p.m. in East Palistine which is not far from the Pennsylvania border in Beaver County.

A train derailment and resulting large fire prompted an evacuation order and a declaration of a state of emergency in East Palestine covering the area in billows of smoke.

About 50 cars derailed as a train was carrying a variety of freight from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern said in a statement Saturday.

There was no immediate information about what caused the derailment, and no injuries were reported.