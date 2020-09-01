Truck driver arrested after dry chemical spill on I-90

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police say Mohamed M. Sheriff, 29, of Philadelphia was arrested yesterday after his truck allegedly spilled iron oxide along Interstate 90 on Monday.

Police say Sheriff left the scene after his tractor-trailer struck a portion of the Gordon Road overpass on I-90, westbound in Rotterdam. They say they responded at around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, finding that the impact split open the trailer, and a significant amount of iron oxide leaked out. The dry chemical was noticeable between mile markers 161 and 161.4, and left a trail of red markings that police followed.

Troopers say the trail led them to where Sheriff left the Thruway at Amsterdam. They say they found the 2007 Mack Truck—from N&V Group out of Philadelphia—at Benjamin Moore in Amsterdam, with Sheriff unloading the damaged trailer.

Police say Sheriff was aware of the damage and the spill. He was arrested and charged with misdemeanor reckless endangerment. If he’s convicted, he could face a maximum sentence of just under one year behind bars, according to state sentencing guidelines.