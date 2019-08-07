Trump not expected to visit Del Sol Medical Center, which treated 11 victims of mass shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) ⁠— President Donald Trump is not expected to visit Del Sol Medical Center, which treated 11 people wounded in a mass shooting Saturday at an El Paso Walmart.

As of 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, six patients remained at Del Sol, including one in critical condition, according to a news release.

Hospital officials also said they don’t have any news conferences planned.

On Tuesday, several doctors and patient Octavio Lizarde discussed his injuries. Lizarde underwent orthopedic surgery on his injured foot. According to his surgeon, Lt. Col. Dr. Justin Orr, the surgery “went very well.”

