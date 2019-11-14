Two killed, multiple people injured after shooting at high school in California

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KTLA) – A student allegedly opened fire on five classmates, killing two of them, before shooting himself in the head at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita on Thursday, the day of his 16th birthday, authorities said.

The shooting, which happened at 7:38 a.m., prompted a massive response by law enforcement to the campus at 21900 Centurion Way, according to officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

When they arrived, first responders encountered six patients with gunshot wounds in the school’s Quad, said L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Several students transported to local hospitals, where two of the victims — a 16-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy — later died, according to officials. Neither has been identified.

One male student remained in critical condition at Henry Mayo Hospital, while a fourth patient was hospitalized in good condition.

Two female gunshot victims, ages 14 and 15, were transported to Holy Cross Providence Hospital, according to authorities.

They were reported to be in good to fair condition, said hospital spokeswoman Patricia Aidem.

The suspect was among the six wounded, according to Villanueva. He was taken to a hospital and, as of early Thursday afternoon, is listed in grave condition. Authorities said they could not confirm that the suspect was the boy being treated at Henry Mayo.

Early reports of the number of victims from the shooting ranged from four to as many as seven. The Los Angeles County Fire Department later confirmed six patients total were transported to local hospitals.

Saugus High is in a suburban area about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Suspect allegedly shot 5 others, himself

The shooting triggered a massive response from deputies and a shelter-in-place order as law enforcement combed the area for the gunman.

Eventually, they realized the suspect was among the students who had been taken to local hospitals after interviewing witnesses and combing through video, one of which apparently showed the incident unfold.

“Detectives have reviewed the video at the scene which clearly shows the subject in the Quad withdraw a handgun from his backpack, shoot and wound five people and then shoot himself in the head,” sheriff’s Capt. Kent Wegener said at a late morning news briefing.

Authorities have not released the name of the 16-year-old, saying only the shooting took place on his birthday.

Investigators have executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home in a nearby residential neighborhood, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A SWAT team unit and several other vehicles could be seen parked outside a house in a nearby residential neighborhood shortly after 9 a.m., Sky5 video showed.

The suspect’s mother and girlfriend were interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation, according to Villanueva. Detectives are still trying to determine a motive.

Undersheriff Tim Murakami said investigators are looking into rumors the alleged gunman possibly posted threats to social media prior to the shooting.

“If you ever learn of posted threats please notify us ASAP,” he tweeted. “It will result in an immediate investigation. We have successfully prevented possible acts of violence as a result of such reports.”

‘We ran as fast as we could’

Students described a chaotic scene when gunfire erupted on campus before the start of classes. An 11th grader told KTLA she was outside of the library with friends when they heard five or six gunshots ring out.

“I heard a bullet hit the wall right next to where we were standing. … We ran as fast as we could,” said the student, who identified herself as Riley. “There were hundreds of us just running as far away as possible.”

Braden, a 10th grader, told KTLA the situation unfolded right after his mother dropped him off at school.

“As soon as I found out, I saw the kids running,” he said. “I knew it was serious, so I just ran back to my mom’s car.”

Some students hid in their classrooms while their frightened parents frantically rushed to campus.

“They’re texting us that they’re hiding in closets, they’re scared to die,” one mother said as she held her daughter, who was among the first wave of students to get off the campus.

Another parent told KTLA she received a text message from her daughter as she was preparing to head out to work.

“She told me, ‘Mom, I’m so scared. I love you guys so much. Please come, please come,’” the woman told KTLA. “That just killed me.”

Schools placed on lockdown

All campuses in the William S. Hart Union High School District were placed on lockdown amid the search for the gunman. The lockdown has since been lifted for all schools.

The Castaic Union School District also temporarily placed all of its campuses on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Students will be interviewed by investigators before being released to their parents, Murakami tweeted.

Parents are being told to pick up their students at Central Park at 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road.