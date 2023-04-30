(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– This week, the United States Department of Labor announced they have awarded over $90 million in grants to 68 organizations across 32 states to provide training and employment services.

These grants range from $700,000 to $1.5 million and will support pre-apprenticeships that will educate and train young people ages 16 to 24, who are not enrolled in school or in the labor market for jobs in high-demand industries.

This come as follow up to the department announced that YouthBuild Grants were available back in November of 2022. Those grants are intended to help young people with occupational skills training, employment services and educational guidance..

According to the release, participants in the program will split their time between earing their high school diploma, or the equivalent, during classroom instruction and workplace training for postsecondary opportunities.

“The YouthBuild grants we’re announcing today will strengthen the nation’s workforce. They will also make sure young people have access to the training and skills they need for good quality jobs, made possible by the historic investments by Biden-Harris’ administration to rebuild our nation,” said Brent Parton, Acting Assistant Secretary for Employment and Training.

Students will be able to train in careers in construction, healthcare, information technology, manufacturing and logistics, culinary arts and hospitality.

For more information the YouthBuild program and full list of grant recipients, check out the Department of Labor’s website.