U.S. Diplomat formerly stationed in Ukraine to testify behind closed doors today

As a U.S. Diplomat formerly stationed in Ukraine gets set to testify behind closed doors today, President Trump is doubling own in the face of an impeachment inquiry, saying he’s done nothing wrong.

ABC’s Karina Mitchell has details.

The President says his allies should be more supportive in standing up for him and his administration, and he is calling out one Republican in particular.

President Trump is demanding Republicans fall in line.

“They have to get tougher and fight, because the Democrats are trying to hurt the Republican party for the election,” said President Trump.

He lashed out, calling on his party to be more united like his Democratic rivals.

“I think they’re lousy politicians, but two things they have: they’re vicious, and they stick together,” said President Trump.

During an interview with Fox News overnight, President Trump condemned the investigation, calling it unfair, but admitted, “Everybody tells me it will be great for us as a Republican party if they actually impeach me. I don’t know if that’s true or not,” said President Trump.

As the President continues to condemn what he calls a phony investigation, testimony continues.

Today, William Taylor, the top U.S. Diplomat in Ukraine, will testify behind closed doors. He raised the alarm about the possibility the President may have withheld aid for political gain.

In a text message to the U.S. Ambassador to the EU, Taylor wrote “I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.”

House Democrats voted along party lines to block an attempt by Republicans to censure House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff over his handling of the impeachment inquiry.