U.S. Embassy in Iraq attacked

There have been violent scenes in the Iraqi capitol Baghdad as the U.S. Embassy is coming under attack from hostile crowds.

The chaos began after funerals for militiamen killed in U.S. airstrikes last week, following an attack in Northern Iraq that killed a U.S. Contractor.

ABC’s Julia MacFarlane has more.

Scenes are reminiscent of the early days of the Gulf War. Scores of angry protesters are outside the American Embassy in Baghdad.

Smoke can be seen rising from embassy gates, glass smashed, a security checkpoint set on fire.

Officials tell ABC News the Embassy is preparing for an evacuation if needed, adding the U.S. Ambassador to Iraq is not there. He is on leave for the holidays.

Fresh from funeral marches in the capitol, they are angry about U.S. Air Strikes over the weekend that reportedly killed 25 militia members.

Just a pane of glass is separating American guards from hostile crowds.

President Trump this morning described the attack as being orchestrated by Iran, tweeting in part, “we expect Iraq to use its forces to protect the Embassy, and so notified!”

These are members of Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran backed Iraqi Militia, a U.S. designated terror organization. The group was targeted by the American airstrikes.

It was a muscular response from the Trump administration after a rocket attack in Northern Iraq killed a U.S. civilian contractor last week.

The Iranian backed Militia were blamed for the attack.

Outside the Embassy is a markedly different response from Iraqi security forces compared to earlier this year, where police met anti-government protesters with a heavy handed response.

Meanwhile, amid concern the Iraqi security forces failed to protect this highly sensitive compound, the Iraqi leadership assured Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that they took their responsibility seriously and would guarantee the safety and security of American personnel and property.