Uber and Lyft continues during Coronavirus fear

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – In the attempts to slow down the spread on the coronavirus, people have been asked to practice social distancing, but that might be hard if you are in a car especially if you are an Uber or Lyft driver.

Both driving services continue to be available making some drivers happy because without it they would be left without a paycheck.

“Many of us depend on this income,” said Doreen Loise, a driver for both Uber and Lyft.

She said that she is taking extra steps to protect herself and her passengers.

“I spray my car after every passenger with Lysol,” said Loise. “Whether or not Lysol will work to kill the virus I don’t know but it is a simple thing to do.”

She also prevents passengers from entering her vehicle if she believes that they are sick.

“If somebody is coughing really bad and they are getting in my car I will deny them a ride,” Loise said.

Both companies have said that they will financially support their drivers if they do contract COVID-19 or if a public health authority says to quarantine.

“The uncertainty caused by the coronavirus is being felt across the world. But we know it’s especially concerning for anyone who relies on our platform to make a living. That’s why we are providing financial assistance to anyone who drives or delivers with Uber and is diagnosed with COVID-19 or placed in individual quarantine by a public health authority. This assistance is now available worldwide,” said Uber Senior Vice President Andrew Macdonald on their website.

Lyft also posted on their website details about the financial support they would provide for their drivers.

“We will provide funds to affected drivers based on the rides they provided on the Lyft platform over the last four weeks,” stated on Lyft’s website.

Lyft also mentioned that they are putting a pause on hiring for now.