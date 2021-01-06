‘Un-American’: Pennsylvania government officials react to D.C. protest

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As protestors storm the Capitol, Pennsylvania government officials have taken to social media and the airwaves to express their opinions on the protest.
Congressman Matt Cartwright was in the chamber when protesters stormed in. He walked us through his experience Wednesday. The Electoral College vote count proceedings were interrupted when protesters breeched the U.S. Capitol.
Cartwright, a Democrat – represents Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He says when protestors breeched the capitol, capitol police gave lawmakers gas masks because tear gas had been dispersed in the capitol rotunda. Capitol police evacuated them to a safe location. Cartwright described the moment capitol police told Congress protestors had forced their way inside.
Cartwright told us he was more concerned about the health and safety of the elderly members of Congress. He thanked capitol police for keeping them safe.
Governor Tom Wolf says legislative leaders need to tell their supporters the truth to stop the violence.
Senator Pat Toomey denounces the protest, calling them a ‘disgrace.’
Senator Bob Casey’s staff explains that Casey was in D.C. Wednesday and is safe.
Congressman Scott Perry from the 10th District (PA), calls for a restoration of peace.
Pennsylvania Representative Lloyd Smucker says he is ‘horrified by the violence’ and announces that he and his team are safe.
Congressman Fred Keller says what is happening at the Capitol is “un-American”.
