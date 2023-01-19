The U.S. has reached its debt limit. Now, congress is facing a deadline to reach an agreement on what to do.

In a letter to congress, Thursday, Jan. 19, Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen wrote that she has now put in place her “extraordinary measures” to keep from defaulting.

The treasury will pause investments into government employee retirement, disability and health care funds.

That will get the government to roughly June, however, Yellen said that timeline is, “subject to considerable uncertainty.”

New House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has said he wants to negotiate spending cuts.

He’s bolstered by a group of House Republicans, who said the Biden Administration has acted recklessly with the nation’s budget.