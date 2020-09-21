US Marshals recover 35 missing Ohio children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Authorities in Ohio have recovered 35 missing Northeast Ohio children as part of a joint law enforcement operation.

The missing and endangered children were between the ages of 13 and 18, and just over 20% of them were tied to human trafficking, according to U.S. Marshals.

In a press release, officials said only five cases that were referred to the Marshals Task Force remain open.

The United States Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio has created a permanent Missing Child Unit based on the results of Operation Safety Net, an effort that included local and federal law enforcement, the press release states.

The missing children were recovered in Cleveland, Euclid, Akron, Mansfield, Columbus, and Miami, Florida.

View images from missing child cases that have not been solved.

If you have tips to share about missing children, call the tip line at 1-866-492-6833.