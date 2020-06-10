US Navy to ban Confederate battle flags from all bases, ships and aircrafts

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – The United States Navy is joining the Marines in their ban of Confederate battle flags.
Confederate battle flag displays will be prohibited from all bases, ships, aircrafts and submarines. Chief of Naval Operations, Michael A. Gilday, directed his staff to begin preparing an order on Tuesday.
According to a tweet by the Chief of Naval Operations, the order is being implemented to ensure ‘unit cohesion’ and to ‘uphold the Navy’s core values.’
LATEST POSTS:
- Philadelphia man lands record flathead catfish
- Zodiac Dinor opening for dine-in service despite state orders
- Wolf administration issues guidance for sports to resume in yellow and green counties
- Department of Health: 76,846 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 6,062 deaths
- County Executive says businesses should not reopen against governor’s orders