USDA Forest Service reminds every adventurer to “be outdoor safe”

WASHINGTON (WLNS) – Spending time outdoors has never felt more valuable, whether it’s exploring nature or relaxing in our own backyards and this year we can all continue to keep our favorite places safe with simple wildfire prevention and outdoor safety tips.



The USDA Forest Service, the National Association of State Foresters, and the Ad Council want to remind everyone whether they are on public lands or in their own backyard to spend time outdoors safely and responsibly.



Remember to check for local camping and fire restrictions in your area and never leave a campfire unattended. If it is safe to build a campfire or BBQ, double-check that when you are done any fire is completely extinguished. When doing yard work, keep fire safety in mind when safely burning debris. Always remember to have a water source nearby for your fire and be sure your fire is at least 15 feet from any structures or hanging branches.



When you are at a local or state park check for any trail closures as well as having a backup plan in case the area you want to walk is closed. If you decide to leave your neighborhood, plan out several places to go, so if you arrive at your first one and there are crowds, you can move on. Avoid crowded parking lots which can also be a sign that the park or trail may be overcrowded. Avoid parking on tall or dry grass when you arrive at your destination because the bottom of a car is hot and can start a wildfire.



This year, try outdoor activities that easily allow for safe social distancing like hiking, biking, and bird watching.