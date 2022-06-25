(iSeeCars) – Used car prices are currently up 16.9 percent over last year as the microchip shortage continues to impact the automotive industry, according to iSeeCars.com’s latest used car price analysis of 2.0 million car sales in May. This is down from a 23.9 percent increase in April.

Used Car Price Increases by State

Are used car price increases consistent across the country? Here are the average used car price increases by state in ascending order:

Used Car Price Increases by State: May 2022- iSeeCars Rank State Year-Over-Year % Price Change Year-Over-Year $ Price Change 1 Wyoming 8.6% $3,387 2 Oklahoma 9.9% $2,986 3 South Dakota 10.8% $3,793 4 Mississippi 11.3% $3,440 5 Hawaii 11.4% $3,335 6 Michigan 11.4% $3,359 7 Utah 12.0% $3,624 8 Texas 12.3% $3,728 9 Idaho 12.4% $4,136 10 Oregon 12.7% $3,924 11 Rhode Island 12.7% $3,418 12 New Mexico 12.8% $3,825 13 Kansas 12.8% $3,897 14 Wisconsin 13.6% $4,018 15 West Virginia 13.6% $4,039 16 Montana 13.6% $4,765 17 Missouri 13.7% $4,103 18 Kentucky 14.0% $4,158 19 Alabama 14.2% $4,229 20 Arkansas 14.2% $4,441 21 Nevada 14.3% $4,141 22 Indiana 14.8% $4,228 23 Alaska 15.1% $5,485 24 Illinois 15.4% $4,594 25 Tennessee 15.7% $4,601 26 Louisiana 16.0% $4,716 27 Georgia 16.1% $4,827 28 Washington 16.1% $5,041 29 North Carolina 16.1% $4,730 30 Arizona 16.2% $4,668 31 Maryland 16.5% $4,617 32 South Carolina 16.6% $4,907 33 Maine 16.8% $4,736 34 Ohio 16.8% $4,588 35 New Hampshire 16.8% $4,636 National Average 16.9% $4,953 36 Colorado 17.4% $5,271 37 Florida 17.9% $5,015 38 California 18.0% $5,292 39 Virginia 18.1% $5,144 40 Vermont 18.3% $5,053 41 Pennsylvania 18.4% $5,116 42 Nebraska 18.6% $5,519 43 Minnesota 18.8% $5,470 44 New Jersey 19.1% $5,347 45 North Dakota 19.1% $6,105 46 Iowa 19.5% $5,792 47 Delaware 20.1% $5,379 48 Massachusetts 21.0% $5,765 49 Connecticut 22.2% $5,949 50 New York 25.7% $7,068

iSeeCars’ used car pricing analysis shows that consumers may be more likely to find a deal in some states than others.

New York is the state with the greatest used car price increase in May 2022 compared to May 2021 at 25.7 percent, which amounts to $7,068.

Wyoming has the smallest used car price increase at 8.6 percent, which amounts to $3,387.

Of the 10 states with the highest price increases, six are Eastern coastal states.

Vehicles with the Highest Used Car Price Increases by State

iSeeCars also examined which used car has gone up the most in price in each state:

Vehicles with the Highest Used Car Price Increases by State: May 2022- iSeeCars Rank State Year-Over-Year % Price Change Year-Over-Year $ Price Change 1 Alabama Tesla Model S 42.2% $25,568 2 Alaska Toyota Corolla 27.1% $4,769 3 Arizona Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 68.2% $11,672 4 Arkansas Kia Rio 46.8% $6,088 5 California Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 59.0% $10,830 6 Colorado Alfa Romeo Giulia 43.3% $12,398 7 Connecticut Toyota Prius 46.6% $9,188 8 Delaware Mercedes-Benz GLE 36.4% $14,899 9 Florida Tesla Model S 63.8% $35,965 10 Georgia Tesla Model S 80.6% $44,356 11 Hawaii Volkswagen Jetta 31.6% $5,459 12 Idaho Honda Odyssey 35.3% $10,824 13 Illinois Tesla Model S 73.5% $39,131 14 Indiana Porsche Cayenne 69.2% $38,369 15 Iowa BMW X5 65.1% $22,915 16 Kansas Lincoln Navigator L 55.1% $31,251 17 Kentucky Toyota Camry Hybrid 54.9% $12,157 18 Louisiana Acura MDX 37.1% $11,515 19 Maine Nissan Sentra 31.2% $4,836 20 Maryland Mitsubishi Mirage 57.3% $6,178 21 Massachusetts MINI Hardtop 2 Door 51.6% $8,682 22 Michigan Porsche Cayenne 65.0% $36,803 23 Minnesota Tesla Model X 54.7% $39,761 24 Mississippi Honda Odyssey 55.5% $13,815 25 Missouri Kia Rio 52.2% $6,978 26 Montana Dodge Durango 25.0% $9,908 27 Nebraska Volkswagen Jetta 31.1% $5,102 28 Nevada Porsche Cayenne 43.6% $26,605 29 New Hampshire Volkswagen Jetta 32.3% $5,511 30 New Jersey Tesla Model S 45.6% $24,454 31 New Mexico Volkswagen Jetta 32.0% $5,681 32 New York BMW 5 Series 44.1% $12,854 33 North Carolina Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 50.8% $9,034 34 North Dakota Honda Civic 27.6% $5,231 35 Ohio Kia Rio 47.1% $5,527 36 Oklahoma Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 50.2% $12,984 37 Oregon Nissan LEAF 48.2% $9,108 38 Pennsylvania Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 86.9% $13,267 39 Rhode Island Volkswagen Jetta 31.3% $5,028 40 South Carolina Audi A6 38.0% $13,564 41 South Dakota Nissan Altima 28.4% $5,391 42 Tennessee Porsche Cayenne 47.8% $25,973 43 Texas Toyota Avalon Hybrid 38.4% $10,785 44 Utah BMW X5 49.3% $20,141 45 Vermont Toyota RAV4 31.7% $7,059 46 Virginia Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 64.5% $11,428 47 Washington Hyundai Sonata Hybrid 68.2% $11,936 48 West Virginia Nissan Versa 37.0% $4,673 49 Wisconsin INFINITI QX50 51.4% $12,517 50 Wyoming Toyota RAV4 22.7% $6,091

The used car that has the highest increase in the most states is the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid in six states.

The used car that has the highest increase across all states is the Hyundai Sonata in Pennsylvania with an 86.9 percent increase.

What does this mean for consumers? While consumers were previously advised to wait to purchase a used car if they were able to do so, new geopolitical factors are expected to exacerbate and prolong the present used car price increases. The best way for consumers to avoid significantly higher prices while car shopping for the foreseeable future is to either maintain their current vehicle or purchase a used vehicle that isn’t in high demand, and to be as flexible as possible with factors such as color and trim.

Methodology

iSeeCars.com analyzed nearly 2 million 1-5-year-old used car sales in May 2021 and 2022. The average listing prices of each car model were compared between the two time periods, and the differences were expressed as both a percentage difference from the 2021 price as well as a dollar difference. Heavy-duty vehicles, low-volume vehicles, vehicles discontinued as of the 2022 model year, and vehicles with fewer than 4 of the 5 model years for each period were excluded from further analysis.

