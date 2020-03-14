Victory Church offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner to kids with no school meals

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Victory Christian Church is mobilizing to give school children the subsidized meals they would receive if their school weren’t closed for COVID-19.

Many at-risk children attending a shut-down public school on a free lunch program don’t have a reliable source of low-cost food for the next two weeks. In response, Victory Church will serve meals throughout the city starting on Monday, and continue until schools reopen.

The church’s mobile food truck, the City Kids Smoothie Truck, will stop along city routes to serve free lunches to those students from noon to 2 p.m. They’ll also serve dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the JC Club on Quail Street. Afterward, they’ll hand out take-home breakfasts for the next morning.