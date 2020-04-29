VIDEO: Local 8-year-old boy walks after recovering from brain surgery

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Despite our current pandemic, there are still great stories to share! In just 12 days, an 8-year-old boy was able to walk after recovering from brain surgery at Boston Children’s Hospital.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, 8-year-old Justin went to the ER after suffering from back pain about two weeks ago. Justin and his family found out the back pain was caused by a large tumor covering his Cerebellum. He was diagnosed with a brain tumor and was scheduled to receive surgery.

After a couple of days recovering from a successful surgery, Justin’s mom captured a video of him walking for the first time up and down the hospital’s hallway.

We are all here for you Justin, way to go!