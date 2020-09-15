Watch: Casino riverboats break free in Bayou La Batre as Hurricane Sally approaches

BAYOU LA BATRE, AL – Two disused riverboat casinos docked in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, broke free this morning as Hurricane Sally inched toward land.

The two boats were captured floating away by MJ Bosarge as water rose in front of his vehicle.

“Ooh, it’s crushing the dock,” Bosarge says as the ship careens downstream.

The second ship can be seen closer to shore, but Bosarge says it was also loose on the waterway.

The Argosy Casino docked in the Ohio river near the Kentucky and Ohio border while still in use. The two boats have been docked in Bayou La Batre waiting to be repaired or scrapped for several years.