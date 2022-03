SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A crowd was caught on camera running from the scene where someone fired a gun in Scranton early Sunday morning.

Police tell us it happened near the intersection of Taylor Avenue and Vine Street just before 1:30 a.m.

In the video obtained by Eyewitness News, multiple shots can be heard going off as a large group of people scatter from the area.

Two vehicles were struck by the gunfire according to police, but no one was hit.