Watch: Day 1 of Derek Chauvin trial, the officer accused in the death of George Floyd

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — An early Republican candidate announced plans Monday to seek the Alaska U.S. Senate seat that has been held since 2002 by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Kelly Tshibaka, who has led the sprawling Alaska Department of Administration since early 2019, in a statement said she is running "for the Alaskans who believe government is of the people, by the people and for the people. The D.C. insiders need to be held accountable to us.”