Confirmed deaths, 14 injured after World War II aircraft crash at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Multiple people died in a B-17 plane crash at Bradley International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Officials can’t confirm how many deaths but did say at least 14 people were injured. 10 of those victims were passengers on the plane, three were crew members, and one person was working on the ground. The victims were taken to three different hospitals.

According to the Hartford Courant, 2 people are confirmed dead, however, officials at the press conference could not confirm how many deaths there are since it’s still early.

Six victims were taken to Hartford Hospital according to Media Relations Manager, Tina Varona, from Hartford Hospital. In a news conference, Hartford Hospital officials said three of those victims are critically ill or injured two are moderately injured and one is minimally injured. They said two of those victims have burn injuries that required them to be taken to the burn center in Bridgeport. Five of the patients were brought in by ambulance and one was flown in by life star.

There confirmed fatalities—will not confirm how many because it is too early. 13 people total were on the plane pic.twitter.com/iaeawI9ZVJ — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) October 2, 2019

According to Bradley International Airport, the airport is closed but reopened around 1:30 p.m. with one runway operating off runway 33. The accident runway will remain closed and there will be numerous cancellations throughout the day.

Flights are being diverted to Boston and no flights will be coming in or out of Bradley until Thursday according to the airport.

Officials said during a news conference that the B-17 aircraft took off on runway 6 around 9:54 a.m. and five minutes into flying there was some type of problem causing the plane to not gain altitude. The plane then attempted to return to the runway but lost control on touchdown and struck a de-icing facility.

There will be another news conference around 4:00 p.m. with State Police at the CTDOT garage on route 20.

Officials have confirmed the plane that has crashed was a B17 historical World War II aircraft as part of the Wings of Freedom tour.

Wings of Freedom Tour flyer:

Several of our state agencies, including @CT_STATE_POLICE and @CTDEEPNews, remain on scene responding to the accident at @Bradley_Airport. Such an unfortunate situation with an historic aircraft. Our prayers are with everyone who was on board. https://t.co/Zzn354CC6F — Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) October 2, 2019

The Collings Foundation has provided the following statement regarding the crash:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who were on that flight and we will be forever grateful to the heroic efforts of the first responders at Bradley. The Collings Foundation flight team is fully cooperating with officials to determine the cause of the crash of the B-17 Flying Fortress and will comment further when details become known.” -Collings Foundation

22News obtained the following statement from the Federal Aviation Administration:

“A vintage Boeing B-17 crashed at the end of Runway 6 while attempting to land at Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Conn., at 10 a.m. It is a civilian registered aircraft, not flown by the military. Local officials will release information about the people aboard. Officials have closed Bradley International Airport, and the FAA has put in a ground stop for flights that are destined for the airport.” FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION

We can confirm that there was an accident involving a Collings Foundation World War II aircraft this morning at Bradley Airport. We have an active fire and rescue operation underway. The airport is closed. We will issue further updates as information becomes available. — Bradley Intl Airport (@Bradley_Airport) October 2, 2019

“I was there yesterday afternoon with my husband. We loved touring the planes and meeting people who were into vintage aircraft. I met a man who’s uncle flew this plane in WWII. He was the lone survivor after being shot down and survived alone in the ocean for five days.

I wanted to surprise my husband for our 29th wedding anniversary with a ride in this plane. We missed yesterday’s take off and the next one was this morning. He decided he liked the thought of the gift but decided not to go. That was a close one for us. We’re praying for everyone on board.” -Sent to 22News via Reportit from Crystal Begleiter

860-685-8190 is the number to call if you need to find a family member involved in the plane crash.

Any IMMEDIATE family members only looking for information on the plane crash at Bradley International Airport call the CSP Message Center 860-685-8190. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) October 2, 2019

Lifestar just took off from plane crash scene at Bradley International Airport pic.twitter.com/9mm575xogr — Monica Ricci (@MonicaWWLP) October 2, 2019

Our crews are operating at an aircraft crash at Bradley airport pic.twitter.com/WP7k2tQBpB — IAFF Local S15 (@IaffS15) October 2, 2019

