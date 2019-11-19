Breaking News
Website will pay you $3K a month to smoke marijuana

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (CNN Newsource) — This could be a “highly” sought after job. A company wants to pay someone $3,000 a month to review marijuana.

American Marijuana is a medical marijuana online magazine that provides research on cannabis products. The company is looking for someone to receive and critique a box containing different products every month.

The products can range from weed, vapes, edibles, and CBD oils. But you have to live somewhere in the US or Canada where medical marijuana is legal.

The candidate must also critique the cannabis on camera and post blogs about the products. You can apply on their website.

