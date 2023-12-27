RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In celebration of National Bacon Day on Dec. 30, Wendy’s is offering its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger for only a penny.

The deal, which is currently available on the company’s website or app, allows customers to add a 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger to any order between Wednesday, Dec. 27, and Tuesday, Jan. 2.

There are stipulations, of course. The offer is only available with the purchase of additional menu items, and can’t be combined with other deals, among other restrictions. A representative for Wendy’s also confirmed that Rewards members can only redeem the deal once throughout the entire week.

To redeem the 1-cent burgers, Wendy’s customers must first enroll in the Wendy’s Rewards loyalty program at the official Wendy’s website or via the restaurant’s app. Users will be prompted to create an account before accessing the “View Offers” button.

Customers can then choose to order via the app or use a QR code to redeem their Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger in-restaurant.

In addition to the 1-cent burger deal, Wendy’s is also currently running its Frosty Key Tag Fundraiser, allowing customers to purchase Frosty Key Tags redeemable for free Frosty treats through the end of 2024.