Wheatfield barbershop navigating new COVID restrictions has questions for local leaders

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB)– It’s a busy time for barbershops and hairstylists across Western New York whose salons are not located in the orange zone.

Many shops are extending hours to accommodate the rush of people.

The owner of “Slawich Cut N Shave” in Wheatfield is now operating from 7 a.m. to midnight.

Michael Slawich’s shop is located on the east side of Niagara Falls Boulevard. If his shop were across the street, he’d be in the yellow zone.

He says he doesn’t understand how or why local leaders are drawing the lines the way they are, but for now, he plans to operate as normal while taking extra precautions.

“It’s a bad situation for everybody but at the end of the day, I rather see people stay alive and not get sick from this so we gotta do what we gotta do until everyone gets better. Hopefully, it gets better soon because small businesses can’t be closed forever, they don’t last long.” Michael Slawich, Slawich Cut N Shave owner

Slawich says there have been no known coronavirus cases linked to his barbershop.