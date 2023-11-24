(WHTM) – Dogs and cats love food, but they shouldn’t have certain kinds, such as coffee, chives, onions, grapes and garlic.

But one food that many humans love is particularly dangerous for dogs and cats: chocolate.

Chocolate is toxic for both dogs and cats because it contains a chemical called theobromine, which is used medicinally as a blood vessel dilator and heart stimulant as well as for other purposes.

Dogs and cats cannot metabolize theobromine and caffeine as well as people can, so they are more sensitive to the chemical. According to VCA Animals Hospitals, theobromine varies with the type of chocolate. The darker the chocolate, the more dangerous it can be.

Baking chocolate and dark chocolate are highly concentrated with up to 140 milligrams of theobromine per ounce, while common milk chocolate has a lower concentration of the chemical with around 44 to 58 milligrams per ounce.

White chocolate does not pose as much of a threat since it only has 0.25 milligrams per ounce.

VGA Animal Hospitals say a medium-sized dog weighing 50 pounds would only need to eat 1 ounce of baker’s chocolate, or 9 ounces of milk chocolate, to show possible signs of poisoning.

Signs of chocolate poisoning depend on the amount and type of chocolate ingested. For many dogs and cats, the most common signs are:

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Increased thirst

Excessive urination

Racing heart rate

In severe cases, symptoms can include muscle tremors, seizures and heart failure.

If you suspect that your cat or dog has eaten chocolate, immediately call your veterinarian or the Pet Poison Helpline at 855-764-7661