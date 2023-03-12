(NEXSTAR) – The 95th Academy Awards are underway. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past “the slap” of last year’s ceremony.

Here are the night’s winners.

Best Animated Feature: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”

Best Supporting Actor: Ke Huy Quan for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Supporting Actress: Jamie Lee Curtis for “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Best Documentary Feature: “Navalny”

Best Live Action-Short: “An Irish Goodbye”

Best Cinematography: James Friend for “All Quiet on the Western Front”

Best Makeup and Hairstyling: Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Annemarie Bradley for “The Whale”

Best Costume Design: Ruth Carter for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

Best International Feature Film: “All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Developing