Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Pennsylvania

The winning ticket is worth a prize of $515 million ($348.6 million cash)

(WKBN) – The winning ticket for the $515 million Mega Millions jackpot was sold in Pennsylvania.

The winning numbers are white balls 6, 9, 17, 18 and 48, plus the gold Mega Ball 8.

The jackpot is the largest ever won during the month of May and the ninth-largest jackpot awarded since the game began in 2002.

It’s the third, and largest, Mega Millions jackpot won in Pennsylvania since the state joined the game in 2010, according to Mega Millions.

A Pittsburgh man won a $149 million prize on May 20, 2014, and a $153 million jackpot was won on July 21, 2015, by a Virginia truck driver while on his route in Pennsylvania.

The jackpot for the next drawing on Tuesday, May 25, resets to its current starting value of $20 million ($13.5 million cash).