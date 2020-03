Thomas Hill has been placed on leave as of March 10, pending an investigation

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown City Schools’ chief of human resources is on administrative leave after allegations were made against him.

Youngstown City School spokeswoman Denise Dick confirmed that Thomas Hill has been placed on leave as of March 10, pending an investigation.

Dick did not comment on the allegations against Hill.

