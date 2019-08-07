National night out aims to help promote safer neighborhoods

The aftermath of shootings in the United States has left many worried. “Times are changing always be aware of your surroundings,” said parent Stephanie Gredler.

Those with children fearing the unknown. “It’s important to stay vigilante and keep an eye out,” said parent Matthew Gredler. Local law enforcement encouraged people to communicate with them and other neighbors. “If neighbors treat their other neighbors like family they will be more apt to speak with police when there is an incident,” said Deputy Chief patrol division Jon Nolan.

The event featured various safety seminars. National night out has been taking place through out the United States for 35 years.