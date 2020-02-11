Nearly $10 million approved for construction projects in Millcreek School District

Some much needed upgrades will be made to several buildings in Millcreek Township this year.

Millcreek School Board approving almost $10 million worth of construction projects throughout the district. The money coming from a $50 million bond which was approved prior to Monday night’s meeting. Grandview Elementary School, Walnut Creek Middle School and the Millcreek Education Center will all receive upgrades.

According to Millcreek School Board President, John DiPlacido, H-VAC repairs, electrical upgrades and infrastructure facility projects are all included.

Projects are expected to begin this summer and could take up to three years to complete.