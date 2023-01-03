(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) recently announced that more than $8.5 million in earnings was returned to Pennsylvania workers in 2022 from investigations into alleged labor law violations.

The department received more than 4,500 complaints that led to the investigations. Most of the complaints that were investigated in 2022 were related to five labor laws: the Wage Payment and Collection Law (about 1,200 employer violations), the Minimum Wage ACT (70 employer violations), the Prevailing Wage Act (9,500 wage violations), the Child Labor Act (fines against more than 100 entities), and the Construction Workplace Misclassification Act (125 construction-industry employer violations).

The $8.5 million was returned to nearly 10,000 workers.

“Workers in Pennsylvania have the right to keep every cent they rightfully earn,” said L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier. “The department’s Bureau of Labor Law Compliance holds employers accountable when they wrongfully deny workers their earned wages or when they violate any of Pennsylvania’s labor laws. From ensuring proper overtime wages are paid to protecting children from exploitative work, the bureau enforces 13 labor and employment laws that are essential to the protection and safety of every worker in the commonwealth.”