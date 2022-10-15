MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Nearly 20 people, including a murder suspect, were arrested after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation launched an operation in Jackson.
The TBI says it launched the operation “in response to crime linked to gang and drug activity in the Jackson area.”
Seventeen people were taken into custody on charges ranging from drug possession to first-degree murder.
TBI released a list of those who were arrested:
- Lakiya Bowman (DOB: 1-30-03) – Driving on Suspended License, Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Tarra Clark (DOB: 9-28-69) – Possession of Schedule II
- Jemori Cole (DOB: 2-24-95) – Probation Violation, Possession of Schedule VI
- Dajah Collins (DOB: 12-2-03) – First Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault
- John Cook (DOB: 1-5-82) – Possession of Schedule II with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Jasper Falls (DOB: 9-27-01) – Indecent Exposure, Possession of Schedule VI, Resisting Stop and Frisk
- Nicholas Goff (DOB: 8-4-77) – Driving on Revoked – 5th offense
- Peyton Jenkins (DOB: 9-30-95) – Possession of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule VI, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Clarence Johnson (DOB: 11-3-54) – Probation Violation
- Aniya Lee (DOB: 10-24-2000) – Violation of Probation
- Kelvin Martin (DOB: 12-20-94) – Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver, Evading Arrest
- Willis McCurry (DOB: 7-7-58) – Driving Under the Influence, Possession of a Weapon Under the Influence, Violation of Implied Consent
- Jayden Roe (DOB: 6-11-02) – Evading Arrest, Vandalism, Burglary, Reckless Endangerment
- Colton Simpson (DOB: 11-11-90) – Contempt of Court
- Terry Springfield (DOB: 3-19-97) – Possession of Schedule VI (Marijuana) with Intent to Sell and Deliver
- Marico Wade (DOB: 11-14-92) – Violation of Probation
- Antonio Walker (DOB: 12-22-96) – Contempt of Court
The TBI says officers also seized guns, cash, and illegal drugs, including hydrocodone and fentanyl.
According to the TBI, around 100 law enforcement officers from 13 agencies participated in the operation, including officers from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Tennessee Department of Corrections, West Tennessee Violent Crimes Drug Task Force, Homeland Security, and the U.S. Marshals.