(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Edinboro and its surrounding communities soon will have a new fitness facility to perhaps help them meet their New Year’s Resolutions or for their lifelong pursuit of wellness.

Alt Fitness is owned by husband and wife team JJ and Brandi Benson. The Bensons owned a small gym in Cochranton before they sold the facility and moved up to Washington Township in June 2022.

“My wife is passionate about fitness. And me, just as much because I’ve been coaching for so many years,” JJ Benson said. “Smaller communities really rally behind these gyms when they have training and equipment you would have to go to a bigger city to find.”

As the name implies, the gym offers a little more than a traditional gym experience. Benson described the new facility as “a blended approach to exercise.” Traditional equipment like cardio machines, nautilus machines and free weights will be available beside equipment that’s popular in CrossFit facilities.

“People that prefer traditional equipment can come in and do that, but they can also come in and learn some functional training and alternative methods to fitness,” Benson said.

The gym also will have a 15-foot by 80-foot turf area to work on speed, agility and “explosiveness.” That training isn’t intended to be sport-specific, instead it is meant to benefit overall athleticism. As another benefit, the facility will have 24-hour access.

“What you find is that people like the conveniences of going when they want. Second shift people and third shift people want to be able to go exercise when it works for them,” Benson said. “Everybody has such a busy life these days — work, or school, or whatever it may be. 11 p.m. might seem like a crazy time to go exercise, but for some people it’s the perfect time for them.”

And smaller towns don’t tend to have a 24-hour fitness facility, Benson added.

The 5,600-square-foot facility is still under construction. It will be located at the Washington Towne Centre in Edinboro (120 Washington Towne Blvd.), beside UPMC and Walmart. The Bensons hope to open on Feb. 1, but JJ Benson said that date could change depending on the contractor’s progress.

“We anticipate prior to opening that we will have some sort of open house dates so people can stop in and check it out and see what it’s all about,” Benson said. “We want to be part of the community. We’re big believers in small business and supporting small businesses.”

Additional details and updates will be posted to the Boro Alt Fitness Facebook page.