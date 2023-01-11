The legal battle surrounding Erie Coke now involves a second former employee.

According to a court document from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, former Erie Coke supervisor David Stablein is accused of conspiring to violate the federal clean air act.

Stablein allegedly opened Coke oven flues to bypass pollution monitoring equipment.

Former Plant Superintendent Anthony Nearhoof has also been accused of tampering with monitoring devices in a federal indictment naming him and Erie Coke.

A hearing for Stablein is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2023.