National Fuel is starting a new program that has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 125%.

National Fuel is beginning an alternative fuel vehicle pilot program called “Neufuel” which uses an absorbed natural gas platform.

Representatives from National Fuel, Ingevity and Pittsburgh Region Clean Cities unveiled a Ford F-250 that will be evaluated through the program.

These vehicles will allow their fueling systems to operate at a lower pressure and use renewable natural gas.

“Renewable natural gas is a zero carbon fuel. It’s from methane that is generated by wastewater, landfill, agricultural activities and really the special sauce to our technology is the use of activated carbon,” said Robert Friedman, managing director of Neufuel at Ingevity.

Friedman added the company has commercialized this program for the past two years.