New Annapurna Kitchen brings culture to Erie

More businesses are coming to Erie. A 26-year-old former refugee is making a difference in the City of Erie by opening her own restaurant called the Annapurna Kitchen.

We had the chance to speak to the owner of this new restaurant.

Padma Rai has always wanted to open a restaurant in America by opening Annapurna Kitchen. She hopes the community embraces the Bhutanese culture.

You can hear the music playing in the background and you see a table filled with all kinds of food from the Annapurna Kitchen.

It’s a new South Asian restaurant that opened on Parade Street by Padma Rai who is a former Bhutanese refugee who came to America in 2014 at the age of 21.

The 26-year-old opened this cuisine business that’s filled with lots of authentic Napelese, Bhutanese and Indian food.

As you can see many people came to enjoy the tasteful grand opening.

“I was always looking forward to an opportunity to introduce myself as a business woman,” said Padma Rai,

Rai was able to open her restaurant by saving money and getting help from others.

She said that she hopes her business inspires others who look like her.

“To encourage them to believe in themselves and then they can be a business woman,” said Rai.

Padma said that her business is just the beginning of bringing more culture to the City of Erie.

“We have about 20% of people in Erie are first generation Amerians and come from about a hundred different countries. I don’t think any country in the world can say something like that and our diversity is really what makes us great and that’s something I highly value,” said Mayor Joe Schember, (D) City of Erie.

Padma said that the restaurant is the hub of embracing the South Asian culture in Erie.

She said that being in America gave her the opportunity to chase after her dreams since back where she came from opportunities were very limited.

“America was like the best place for us for refugees to get an opportunity to be able to run a business,” said Rai.

You can visit Annapurna on Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.