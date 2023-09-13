An estimated $1.4 million is being invested into a vacant restaurant on West 12th street.

After a couple of years of tossing around ideas, owners finally have new set plans for their empty building. By the end of this year there will be new life on a vacant property in Millcreek Township.

The former IHOP property located on West 12th Street will be converted into a Quaker Steak and Lube restaurant.

Owner Nick Scott Sr. told us after the pandemic, dining habits of many restaurant guests have drastically changed.

“They weren’t eating breakfast. They weren’t going to work in the morning and so IHOP depended on that and we had an opportunity to make a change in the concept,” said Nick Scott Sr., owner of Scott Enterprises.

In the process of re-imagining the property, Scott said they initially wanted an Italian restaurant but with the great success of the Quaker Steak on upper Peach, it was time to add the “cook at your own steak” business at this location.

“We started Quaker Steak and Lube, opened the first one in 1999 up on Peach Street and we plan to have about 55 employees here,” Scott explained. “The building is here, the kitchen equipment is here, we are just making a lot of changes inside.”

According to Scott, they will be adding a patio, bar, and new additions to the menu.

One Millcreek Township supervisor said this is a great addition to a rapidly developing area in the township.

“We have a lot of properties that have sat vacant for quite a while that have now been sold on West 8th Street between Pittsburgh Avenue and Peninsula Drive, we have three vacant properties that are now in the plans for redevelopment,” said Kim Clear, Millcreek Township supervisor.

“It gives the employees that have been performing well an opportunity to move up and be promoted into manager positions. It’s a great base of employees that do a wonderful job at the other place and so here they come,” Scott went on to say.

Scott said that this location will include the classic automobile theme with big screens for a new family destination for game night.