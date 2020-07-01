New dean of LECOM’s School of Pharmacy announced

Rachel Ogden, Pharm.D., MS, CGP, has been appointed dean of LECOM’s School of Pharmacy.

Silvia M. Ferretti, D.O., the LECOM provost, senior vice president and dean of academic affairs made the announcement Wednesday.

In this new position, Ogden will be responsible for all academic matters related to the LECOM pharmacy program, which encompasses operations at the Erie and Bradenton, Florida, campuses, and within the Distance Education pathway.

Ogden joined LECOM in June 2008. She has served as the associate dean of the School of Pharmacy since 2011. She holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from Duquesne University and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the University of Florida.

She also earned Master of Science in Medical Education (M.S.M.Ed.) and Masters of Health Services Administration (M.H.S.A.) degrees, both from LECOM. Ogden is a board-certified geriatric pharmacist and serves on the Educational Advisory Council and the Pharmacy Educators and Research Council for the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists. She completed the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy Academic Leadership Fellows Program in 2014.

The Dean of Pharmacy program has been in place since 2002. More than 3,000 students have graduated from the program at the campuses in Erie and Bradenton.