As the war in Ukraine continues, one local woman is helping pregnant refugees from Ukraine in a project called “Mommas to Be,” which aims to help give these moms baby supplies.

These moms came here with almost nothing. Now, they are trying to make a home for their soon to be new-born babies.

Iryna Ostroverkhova was 20 weeks pregnant when the bombing started in her family’s hometown of Kharkov, Ukraine.

Her husband, their two sons and Iryna’s mom lived in a basement for 5 days until fleeing for refuge in Poland.

After living there for three months, Iryna’s sister contacted her telling her to live with her in Erie.

“Our lives were turned around our lives were in Ukraine, so honestly thinking that far is kind of scary because we don’t know” said Iryna Ostroverkhova, Ukrainian.

Now she is 39 weeks pregnant living in Erie she is grateful she can give birth in a safe place.

“The most important part is that my child will be born healthy,” Ostroverkhova added.

But she’s not alone. Three other refugee women from Ukraine who are also pregnant arrived in Erie on the same day on June 9. They are all part of a project called “Mommas to Be.”

“The mission here is to promote community and welcome them into the community, their babies into the community, and show them that we care,” said Ruth Ribalko, project manager of the Grace Slavic Pentecostal Church.

One way the project will help aide these moms who are expecting is through donations from the community.

“We have posted their registries and we post them online to show our support in their pregnancy because it is a really tough time,” Ribalko added.

The best way you can help these moms is to gift them something from their baby registry.

To donate items to these soon-to-be mothers, access their registry here.