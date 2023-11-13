ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—A new report could change graduation measures for New York State high school students.

Right now, there are three types of diplomas New York State high school students can receive: a local diploma, regents diploma, or an advanced regents diploma.

During a state Board of Regents meeting, the Blue Ribbon Commission recommended transitioning to just one diploma with the option to add seals and endorsements.

“Seals are currently used, like for instance, there is a seal of civic readiness which shows you completed certain requirements,” explained Melinda Person, NYSUT’s President.

Other recommendations include credit requirements for civic responsibility and ethics, cultural competence, personal finance, STEM, writing, fine and performing arts

.https://www.nysed.gov/sites/default/files/programs/grad-measures/nys-blue-ribbon-commission-graduation-measures-report.pdf

Robert Lowry, Deputy Director of the New York State Council of School Superintendents, believes the recommendations offer a promising direction for students.

“The commission doesn’t really outline specific approach from moving away from regents exams, but it does say students should be provided with additional ways to demonstrate what the state says a high school graduate should learn,” explained Lowry.

These recommendations are similar to NYSUT’s More teaching, Less Testing report that suggested additional pathways to graduation.

https://publicschoolsuniteus.org/reports/more-teaching-less-testing

Now that the Blue Ribbon report has been released, Commissioner Betty Rosa explained the next steps in the process.

“We will continue to look at the individual and unpack every one of these recommendations,” said Rosa. “And in the fall, we will come back to the Board of Regents with each of those recommendations, and the specific recommendations with a specific issues and challenges that we have to undertake.”

The New York State Department of Education will then come up with a timeline as to when changes will be made.