(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The construction season has been well underway in Erie County for months, and Interstate 90 already has several miles of construction zones tying up traffic — now, the ramp to Route 20 will see a brief closure.

The I-90 eastbound ramp to Route 20 (at exit 45 for the State Line/North East) will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, June 22 until 6 a.m. on Friday, June 24.

According to a Northwest Region Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Facebook post, the closure is for a cross pipe under the ramp and the median barrier.

PennDOT currently is undertaking a 10-year effort to restore some 28 miles of I-90. The first project began in 2019, and final project is scheduled to get underway in 2028.