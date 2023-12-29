Here’s something to celebrate, 2024 brings new federal tax brackets which could mean a little more money in your paycheck.

Every year, tax brackets are increased based on where inflation is, and because this year inflation has been hotter than normal, the increase is now 5.4%.

That means if your income doesn’t keep up with inflation, like only getting a 2% or 3% increase in wages, you’re going to pay less tax next year.

And that’s not all that’s changing.

“The standard deduction is also increasing, so what that means is what you can take to deduct from your income in 2024 is going to be more than it was in 2023,” said Jim Lyons, Edward Jones.

In 2024, the standard deduction for married filing jointly is 29,200 — that’s a $1,500 increase. The standard deduction for single taxpayers will be $14,600 — which is up $750.

And heads of household will see a $1100 jump for a standard deduction of $21,900.