New Jersey (WPHL)– New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s office has announced the tragic passing of Lieutenant Governor, Sheila Oliver, after she was hospitalized at Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, on Monday.

Governor Phil Murphy expressed his heartfelt condolences and thanked Lieutenant Governor Oliver for her service to New Jersey throughout the past five and half years they spent in office together:

“Tammy and I, and our children, are incredibly saddened and distraught to learn of the passing of our dear friend, colleague, and partner in government, Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver. When I selected her to be my running mate in 2017, Lieutenant Governor Oliver was already a trailblazer in every sense of the word. She had already made history as the first Black woman to serve as Speaker of the General Assembly, and just the second Black woman in the nation’s history to lead a house of a state legislature. I knew then that her decades of public service made her the ideal partner for me to lead the State of New Jersey. It was the best decision I ever made… She brought a unique and invaluable perspective to our public policy discourse and served as an inspiration to millions of women and girls everywhere, especially young women of color. Beyond all of that, she was an incredibly genuine and kind person whose friendship and partnership will be irreplaceable. ”

The Oliver family issued a statement saying:

“It is with incredible sadness and a heavy heart that we announce the passing of the Honorable Sheila Y. Oliver, Lieutenant Governor of the State of New Jersey. She was not only a distinguished public servant but also our cherished daughter, sister, aunt, friend, and hero. Sheila Y. Oliver leaves behind a legacy of dedication, service, and inspiration. We will remember her commitment to the people of New Jersey and her tireless efforts to uplift the community. May her memory be a source of comfort and strength to all who knew her.”

Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin issued a statement naming Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver a hero. He thanked her for her service and all that she did for New Jersey throughout her reign:

“Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver is a hero. She was brilliant. She was fearless. And she was unfailingly kind. Her life was marked by service – to her community, her county, her state, and her country. Millions of New Jerseyans live in a more just and equitable state thanks to her efforts. The first woman of color to serve as Speaker of New Jersey’s General Assembly and to hold statewide office, she was a trailblazer and an inspiration to us all. She showed young women, in particular, that truly anything is possible. But more than anything, she never forgot what this work was all about: the people. And she always believed things could get better – better for an individual, better for a community, better for a state. She could spend hours talking about the impact of a new housing development on a particular neighborhood or how a hospital program would provide meaningful care to people who previously lacked access. She always cut through the nonsense and the politics and right to the core of an issue, right to what mattered. Despite her stature, it was never about her – it was always about the people. She remembered everyone, and treated each person with the same dignity and respect. No one I have ever met understood the levers of government and how they could be used to help people better than Sheila Oliver. I am immensely grateful to have been able to learn some small amount from her example and I know that her impact will be felt for generations to come… The world needs more Sheila Olivers. May she rest in peace.”

Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Capelli Jr. thanked Sheila Oliver for her honorable work throughout the years and her dedication to New Jersey:

“Born and raised in Newark, Sheila was a force to be reckoned with from the moment she stepped foot into the realm of public service in 2003, when she was elected to serve the 34th Legislative District in the New Jersey General Assembly…. Sheila was passionate about giving a voice to the voiceless. She tirelessly fought for New Jersey residents on issues such as fair and affordable housing, community revitalization, homelessness prevention, education and women’s equality… Shelia was also an advocate and believer in the building and operation of the Camden County Police Department and the mission of the organization. She promoted the principles of the agency which were built on de-escalation, conflict resolution and accountability in law enforcement. The news of Sheila’s passing comes as an incredible shock to all of us here in Camden County. We lost a remarkable woman who spent her life dedicated to improving and enhancing the lives of all New Jerseyans and her absence will surely be felt. The Board of Commissioners extends our deepest condolences to all of Sheila’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Sheila Oliver was 71 years old.

At this time the family has asked for privacy as they “come to terms with this profound loss”. Memorial arrangements have not yet been announced.

According to the New Jersey Constitution, Senate President Nicholas P. Scutari has assumed the duties of Acting Governor, as of yesterday morning.

Acting Governor Scutari said he was fortunate to work with Sheila and offered his condolences to the family:

“This is a heartbreaking loss for all of us who knew and admired Sheila Oliver. She touched the lives of countless people as a dedicated public official who worked tirelessly to improve opportunities for others. She has a record of accomplishment that is unmatched.

“I was fortunate to work closely with Sheila when she served in the Assembly and as Lieutenant Governor, where I gained even greater respect for her leadership skills and appreciation for her selfless human qualities. Sheila was a trailblazer who broke through glass ceilings to become the first woman of color to serve as Assembly Speaker and as Lieutenant Governor. I believe she will continue to be an inspiration for generations of young people. I extend my sincere condolences to the Oliver family in this time of grief. We share in your loss.”

Sheila Oliver was born in Newark, New Jersey in July of 1952. As a politician, Sheila served as the lieutenant governor of New Jersey from 2018 until her tragic passing in 2023. Prior to her tenure as lieutenant governor, Sheila represented the 34th legislative district in the New Jersey General Assembly from 2004- 2018. From 2010-2014, Sheila served as a speaker of the body. Sheila also ran for U.S. Senate in the 2013 special election.

