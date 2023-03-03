(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A new law upending a pandemic-era regulation for Medicaid will soon be making an impact on Pennsylvanians.

In a news release, the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services (DHS) Acting Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh announced that Governor Josh Shapiro’s administration is ready for the upcoming federal changes to Medicaid renewals that will take effect on April 1, 2023.

Medicaid recipients are required to renew their coverage each year in order to keep their coverage. Under federal rules during the pandemic, DHS still sent annual renewals to recipients, but their health coverage did not change even if they became ineligible; which is known as continuous coverage.

However, a new federal law has ended this temporary requirement that allowed coverage to continue. Starting on April 1, Medicaid recipients will need to, once again, begin completing annual renewals on-time to maintain their coverage.

According to the release, all Medicaid recipients will need to go through a renewal process around the time of their normal renewal date in the next 12 months to determine if they are still eligible for Medicaid. In some cases, DHS will use recent case data to automatically complete the renewal.

Those households will receive a letter affirming that their renewal is complete and they are eligible for another year of coverage. When that information is not available, DHS will send renewal information to households which must be completed and returned to DHS within a specified timeframe.

Arkoosh also emphasized that, despite the April 1 effective date for the end of continuous coverage, no Pennsylvanian will automatically lose their health coverage without first having an opportunity to renew or update their case.