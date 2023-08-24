Litter capture devices called “Litter Control Booms” have been installed in Presque Isle Bay.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is collaborating with multiple organizations to pilot these devices. The booms were installed with funding from the Ocean Conservancy to limit the spread of trash and debris.

“We wanted to go beyond just collecting litter. We wanted to make it worth our while to determine if there are places where the litter is coming from. We want to do some research about the type of litter that’s coming through and try to determine if there’s anything else mixed in with that litter, like other types of chemicals,” said Don Benczkowski, Lake Erie representative for Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

The devices are monitored by a variety of groups to monitor the health and water quality of Presque Isle Bay and Lake Erie.

The booms will be in place until there’s a risk of ice. Then, they’ll be removed and stored until reinstallation next spring.