A new mural was being installed in Waterford Saturday afternoon.
A 10 by 20 foot west wall mural is coming to life on the Waterford Borough building. The mural is acrylic which allows the artists to pre-paint and put it up in panels.
The head artist told us he had no problem coming up with subject matter for the mural because he is a waterford native.
“This method it’s sometimes called the parachute cloth method. So it can allow for community participation. So, with the big one we were able to have a public paint day so the community had a hand in painting it, so they could say ‘oh I helped paint that part,’ and so on,” said Ralph Bacon, head artist.
This is the second mural that has been installed by Bacon.