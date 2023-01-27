One popular local restaurant has opened its new location featuring a new lineup and atmosphere.

Friday, Quaker Steak & Lube had a ribbon-cutting ceremony where Hooch & Blotto’s once stood. The original Quaker Steak & Lube location on upper Peach Street closed in September.

The business, which is attached to Splash Lagoon, is owned by Scott Enterprises.

“We feel strongly that Erie needs to be publicized whenever it can. We have hundreds of thousands of people that come to Splash Lagoon, and now they will know more about Erie because we are showing beautiful pictures of the tall ships, the peninsula, and the area. We are also advertising the history of the lube here,” said Nick Scott Sr., president, Scott Enterprises.

Scott added that this will also be the first Quaker Steak & Lube in the country to have duckpin bowling.