Big changes are coming to two upper Peach Street restaurants owned by Scott Enterprises.

Company officials said on Sunday, Jan. 22, Hooch and Blotto’s, located next to Splash Lagoon, will be closing.

Quaker Steak and Lube will be moving into that space, with the bowling alley, and will reopen on Friday, Jan. 27.

The former Quaker Steak and Lube building, located just north of Interstate 90, is being converted into a marijuana dispensary which is expected to open sometime next month.