New travel restrictions implemented at courthouse

The sheriff’s department has implemented new travel restrictions for visitors at the courthouse.
With COVID-19 cases on the rise, anyone who has traveled to one of the 30 plus “hot states” will not be permitted inside the building.
Sheriff John Loomis saying this is an effort to decrease any chance of potential spread of the coronavirus.
Below is a full list of states restricted for visitors at the courthouse:
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arkansas
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Florida
- Iowa
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas