Owners of a local Mexican restaurant are trying something new and expanding to the west side of Erie.

Casa Cafe is set to open in about three weeks in the former Dairy Queen building on West 26th Street. The cafe will offer bakery and breakfast items along with an array of Mexican goodies thanks to El Amigo Mexican Grill.

In the last couple of months, the owners have remodeled the entire dining room and are almost ready to open to the public.

One of the owners said there was a need for this type of eatery on this side of town.

“It will be something that you don’t find here in Erie. This is going to be the first time, the first store that is going to sell that kind of bread, other deserts and drinks that you don’t find over here. It’s going to be something different, new and exciting for us, for everyone in Erie,” said David Saldana, co-owner of Casa Cafe.

Saldana and his wife say they are excited to have customers try more of their original recipes and continue traditions.